(WFRV) – According to multiple reports, De Pere’s Chad Michalkiewicz has been hired to replace Steve Jones at Kimberly as the head football coach of the Paper Makers.

Michalkiewicz leaves the De Pere football program after 11 years as the head coach of the Rockets. Jones, who stepped down from Kimberly’s football program in December, led the Paper Makers to 129 wins during his 11 year tenure that included a 70-game win streak, 5 state championships, and only 9 losses. Michalkiewicz is coming to a winning football program that’s pleased to have him.

“Chad is a high character person with exceptional communication skills and an outstanding work

ethic. “He’s a great fit for the Kimberly community and our football program,” said Athletic Director

Ryan McGinnis.

After taking over the one-win program, Michalkiewicz coached De Pere to a 62-43 record,

including one divisional championship and three undefeated conference championships. Having

earned his first head coaching position at just 24 years old, Michalkiewicz transformed his wealth of

more knowledge and experiences as a young assistant football coach into a tangible platform on which to

build a football program.

“I am forever grateful for my eleven years as the head football coach at De Pere High School,” said

Michalkiewicz. “The successes we realized, on and off of the field, would not have been possible

without the unwavering support of the De Pere community. I am beyond thrilled to get started on the

next chapter of my life as the head football coach at Kimberly High School. My wife Tracie and I are

excited to join the outstanding Kimberly community and raise our two daughters (Zoey and Ava) as

future Papermakers!”