(WFRV) – When long-tenured head coach Steve Jones stepped away from the Kimberly football program a year ago, it would take a winner to fill those shoes. If there was anyone for the job, Chad Michalkiewicz was the man.

For the last 15 seasons, winning has always been a big part of the standard at Kimberly High School. The football program won five consecutive state championships from 2013-2017 and held, at the time, the longest winning streak in the country (70).

When Michalkiewicz took over at Kimberly in 2022, the standard never changed, and the program didn’t skip a beat. He led the team to a 13-1 record and the team’s 8th state championship.

“They always say pressure is a privilege. I don’t think you’re competitive if you shy away from pressure, ” Michalkiewicz expressed. “Leaning on the quality kids, first and foremost, and I’m very fortunate to have very high quality, high character assistant coaches. I think it was just a mix of everybody being aligned towards a common goal of getting better every day and then having the chips fall where they may.”

Although there was a ton of success in Michalkiewicz’s first season as the head football coach at Kimberly, he learned a lot.

“I learned probably more than they learned from me last year. I’m hoping to tip those scales a little bit more this year and offer more up,” said Michalkiewicz. “No stone is unturned in the program. A lot of lessons were learned last year. A lot of notes were taken. Still going to be true to who I am and what I believe in as a coach, but certainly a lot of growth opportunity for me heading into year two.”

Riding high after last year’s state title, the prep work for another long run at a gold ball starts now — in the summer months. Kimberly kicked off their contact days on the football field this week. The new senior group will have to step up and become leaders for the team after losing key pieces on last year’s squad within, quarterback Seth Miron and running back Blake Barry.

“You’re never going to replace a Blake Barry or a Seth Miron. You don’t have to because you’re going to be a Gavin Tyson, you’re going to be a Carson Pendleton, and that’s more than good enough,” Michalkiewicz expressed.

As week one of the WIAA high school football season is just a month away, everyone in the program is excited for another season-long journey.

“They’re just excited. They understand what goes into it. I think another thing that makes Kimberly unique is that we’re really hard to predict. It’s not uncommon for first-year starters to be seniors who are pretty darn good football players that could be multi-year starters in other programs. We have a lot of learning and a lot of growth to go through, but that’s what contact days are good for,” Michalkiewicz said.

“I think this team is capable of another state championship if it comes to it. I think our standards have set us in a good motion for that,” senior cornerback Cody Obermann explained.

“Obviously, we know that we have a chip on our shoulders from last year. Every team is going to be coming after us, but we just have to keep working hard, just keep our heads down and not worry about what everyone says about us,” senior tight end Abe Coronado said.

Kimberly starts their season at home on Thursday, August 17, versus Milwaukee Marshall.