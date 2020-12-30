(WFRV) – The Kimberly girls cruised past Appleton East in a match-up of two of the top teams in the FVA and the state. Plus, the Wrightstown boys overcame a slow start to pick up a big road win over Luxemburg-Casco.
There was also a few good non-conference games over the holiday break. Including Seymour knocking off Bay Port in a match-up of former conference foes. As well as Denmark earned their fifth straight win against Brillion.
Kimberly girls cruise past Appleton East in match-up of top teams, Wrightstown boys rally past Luxemburg-Casco
