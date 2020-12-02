Kimberly girls outlast Hortonville, Wrightstown boys hold on against Brillion

(WFRV) – The Kimberly girls picked up a big early season FVA win over last year’s conference champs from Hortonville. Plus, the Wrightstown boys held on against Brillion in a non-conference tune-up.

The Tigers next opponent, Freedom, made quick work of Clintonville in their North Eastern Conference opener on Tuesday night.

