(WFRV) – The Kimberly girls picked up a big early season FVA win over last year’s conference champs from Hortonville. Plus, the Wrightstown boys held on against Brillion in a non-conference tune-up.
The Tigers next opponent, Freedom, made quick work of Clintonville in their North Eastern Conference opener on Tuesday night.
- Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘#ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence’ project includes Door County theater
- Kimberly girls outlast Hortonville, Wrightstown boys hold on against Brillion
- Titletown trying to make snow for tubing on Ariens Hill
- Potter, Wahl help No. 4 Wisconsin trounce Green Bay 82-42
- Wisconsin Republicans differ on virus response