Kimberly girls soccer dedication and belief in each other propels Papermakers to sectionals

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The last time these two teams met up, the Bay Port Pirates got the best of the Papermakers, shutting them out 2-0.

This time in the regionals finals? Kimberly knew it would be different.

“We have been playing really well lately, senior Autumn Stage said. “We knew if we kept our focus, it would come out different than it did the last time we played them.”

The Papermakers didn’t score til the very end of the 2nd half, but all three goals in the 3-0 win were from long range.

“Just trying to find the open runners, and focusing on the moment,” Kimberly freshman Emily McCarthy said.

Their coach couldn’t have been prouder.

“They’ve always been disciplined,” Kimberly head coach Andrew Sutton said.

Kimberly takes on Appleton North next in soccer sectionals.