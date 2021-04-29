Kimberly hires Jon Murphy as boys basketball coach

(WFRV) – Kimberly has hired Jon Murphy as their new head basketball coach the school announced on Thursday.

“His passion for kids and for the game of basketball, along with his drive, work ethic and vision, makes him a great fit,” said Athletic Director Ryan McGinnis.

“I’m genuinely excited about the opportunity and a new beginning and look forward to becoming a part of the Kimberly community,” said Jon Murphy.

Murphy spent his entire 33 year coaching career with Seymour before retiring after the 2019-20 season. With a record of 615-185, Murphy is one of only six coaches in Wisconsin history to surpass the 600 win mark.

Murphy led the Thunder to the state tournament 12 times with championships in 1997, 2001 and 2006.

Former head coach Lucky Wurtz led the Papermakers for the 13 years, and retired after taking Kimberly to state this past season.