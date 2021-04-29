Kimberly hires Jon Murphy as boys basketball coach

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Kimberly has hired Jon Murphy as their new head basketball coach the school announced on Thursday.

“His passion for kids and for the game of basketball, along with his drive, work ethic and vision, makes him a great fit,” said Athletic Director Ryan McGinnis.

“I’m genuinely excited about the opportunity and a new beginning and look forward to becoming a part of the Kimberly community,” said Jon Murphy.

Murphy spent his entire 33 year coaching career with Seymour before retiring after the 2019-20 season. With a record of 615-185, Murphy is one of only six coaches in Wisconsin history to surpass the 600 win mark.

Murphy led the Thunder to the state tournament 12 times with championships in 1997, 2001 and 2006.

Former head coach Lucky Wurtz led the Papermakers for the 13 years, and retired after taking Kimberly to state this past season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Quinn Meinerz looks to become latest D3 success story in NFL

Freedom, Waupaca open with conference wins

Bay Port lacrosse returns with win over Notre Dame

Fox Valley Classic Conference playoff brackets set

High School Football: Kimberly dominates Appleton North, Fond du Lac stays unbeaten

Green Bay Blizzard ready for 2021 season