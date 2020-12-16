Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Conference contenders Kimberly and Neenah picked up big FVA wins on Tuesday night. Meanwhile on the girls side, De Pere held off Pulaski to remain perfect on the season.

In non-conference action New London rallied to knock off Lourdes Academy at home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Rich Palzewic interview

High School Hoops 12/11

Notre Dame girls cruise past West De Pere, Little Chute boys edge Denmark

Brewers to keep Timber Rattlers as an affiliate