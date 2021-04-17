Kimberly repeats as boys volleyball champion

KAUKAUNA (WFRV) – Leaving no doubt in regards to who the best team in the state was, Kimberly dispatched Middleton for a third time this season to repeat as state volleyball champions.

Following tight sets in the first and second, the Papermakers dropped the third before surviving a two-point decision in the fourth set, completing the dream season against the alternate spring schedule.

Ever-reliable star Cooper Polczinski finished with 23 kills in the match to lead the top-seeded Makers, while Hayden Karpinski added 11 kills.

Kimberly becomes the first repeat champion since Marquette in 2013 and 2014.

