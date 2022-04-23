HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – In a marquee nonconference matchup that could be a preview of the postseason, the Kimberly girls soccer team went on the road and knocked off Bay Port 3-1 Friday night.

Jenna Scholz scored in the first half to give the Papermakers a 1-0 lead heading into halftime, and then early in the second half, Abby Lom found the back of the net on a set piece for a 2-0 lead.

Kimberly-Bay Port was one of the only games played in Northeast Wisconsin Friday night, with many others called off due to inclement weather.

Click the video for highlights.