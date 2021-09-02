Kimberly volleyball rallies to stun top-ranked Appleton North

APPLETON (WFRV) – Facing the brink of another sweep at the hands of top-ranked Appleton North, the Kimberly girls volleyball team dug deep, gutted out the third set, and rallied to win three straight to upset the undefeated Lightning 3-2 Thursday night.

Appleton North, the defending state champs from the alternate spring season, dominated the first set by a score of 25-17, but the Papermakers fought back in the second to make it competitive down the stretch.

After Ella Demetrician’s set point kill gave the Lightning a 2-0 match lead, the Makers responded to start the third, building an 8-4 lead out of the gate and edging out a 25-21 victory in the set.

A road crowd packed with red-clad students gave the Makers confidence, as they went on to handle the Lightning 25-19 in the fourth set.

In the fifth, momentum carried Kimberly to the finish line, taking the decisive set 15-11 for a 3-2 win.

The victory gave the Papermakers a 1-0 record to open conference play and handed Appleton North its first loss of the season.