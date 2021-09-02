Kimberly volleyball rallies to stun top-ranked Appleton North

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON (WFRV) – Facing the brink of another sweep at the hands of top-ranked Appleton North, the Kimberly girls volleyball team dug deep, gutted out the third set, and rallied to win three straight to upset the undefeated Lightning 3-2 Thursday night.

Appleton North, the defending state champs from the alternate spring season, dominated the first set by a score of 25-17, but the Papermakers fought back in the second to make it competitive down the stretch.

After Ella Demetrician’s set point kill gave the Lightning a 2-0 match lead, the Makers responded to start the third, building an 8-4 lead out of the gate and edging out a 25-21 victory in the set.

A road crowd packed with red-clad students gave the Makers confidence, as they went on to handle the Lightning 25-19 in the fourth set.

In the fifth, momentum carried Kimberly to the finish line, taking the decisive set 15-11 for a 3-2 win.

The victory gave the Papermakers a 1-0 record to open conference play and handed Appleton North its first loss of the season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badger traditions return with home opener

Badgers prepare for packed home crowd in season opener

Kimberly volleyball stuns top-ranked Appleton North

Brewers top pick Frelick makes Timber Rattlers debut

Sports Xtra: St. Norbert's Dan McCarty talks camp and season opener

UW-Oshkosh football back