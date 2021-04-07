Kimberly’s Lucky Wurtz retires as head boys basketball coach

(WFRV) – Kimberly boys basketball coach Lucky Wurtz is retiring.

The program’s twitter account tweeted the news on Wednesday afternoon that Wurtz was hanging it up after 13 seasons with the program. During that time Wurtz helped lead Kimberly to four FVA titles and a runner up finish at state just this past year.

Wurtz led the Papermakers to 231 wins overall in his time at Kimberly.

Wurtz also led Laconia to state in 2002, and spent time as the head coach at Waupun before being hired at Kimberly.

