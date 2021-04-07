Kimberly’s Lucky Wurtz retires as head boys basketball coach

(WFRV) – Kimberly boys basketball coach Lucky Wurtz is retiring.

The program’s twitter account tweeted the news on Wednesday afternoon that Wurtz was hanging it up after 13 seasons with the program. During that time Wurtz helped lead Kimberly to four FVA titles and a runner up finish at state just this past year.

Wurtz led the Papermakers to 231 wins overall in his time at Kimberly.

13 seasons done the right way, 4 FVA Championships, 231 wins, a #wiaabb tourney run, and countless lives changed for the better. Thank you Coach Lucky Wurtz. Good luck in your retirement as Kimberly head coach, and in all you do. #MakerFamily #WeWereLUCKY pic.twitter.com/RjIYrxzqCv — Kimberly Boys Basketball (@PapermakerBB) April 7, 2021

Wurtz also led Laconia to state in 2002, and spent time as the head coach at Waupun before being hired at Kimberly.