Level 2 Football Highlights: Denmark outlasts KLC, Freedom clips Little Chute

(WFRV) – The North Eastern Conference showed itself as one of the top leagues in the state all season, and it backed up that claim last week in Level 1, going 5-0 as a conference in playoff games.

This week, the league was in for some stiffer tests – including against each other, with Freedom and Denmark doing battle in Level 2.

Here’s a look at Friday’s results:

Division 4

Freedom 17, Little Chute 6: A defensive battle in the first half was carried by field goals, with a 3-3 tie at halftime. Freedom’s Nate Senso picked off a pass in the first half and turned it into a field goal by Owen Van Camp. Jamison Rudie helped carry the Freedom offense as the Irish pulled away with a pair of touchdowns in the second half. Freedom will travel to Wisconsin Dells in Level 3.

Denmark 46, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 40: Denmark held off a wild late game rally from KLC to earn the Level 2 victory. Elijah Shefchik scored five touchdowns for the Vikings, who built a four-score lead but had to hold on at the finish. Denmark will travel to Waukesha to take on top seed Catholic Memorial in Level 3.

Catholic Memorial 44, Wrightstown 0

Wisconsin Dells 36, Berlin 13

Updated Division 4 Brackets

Division 5

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27, Brillion 18: Brillion trailed 14-6 in the second half but the Lions had a rally in them on the road – Mason Behnke and Garnett Stebane helped lead a third quarter drive and Sam Galoff punched in a short touchdown to make it 14-12. But two points was as close as the margin would get, with Wittenberg-Birnamwood quarterback Ben Weselowski carrying the day for the home team in the win.

Amherst 28, Kewaunee 21: Trailing 14-0 in the first half, the Storm rallied to make a game of it against the top seed, but the home Falcons held on to the 28-21 victory.

Updated Division 5 Brackets

Division 6

St. Mary’s Springs 31, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14: The Ledgers will travel to Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic for Level 3 next Friday night.

Updated Division 6 Brackets

Division 7

Coleman 56, Pacelli 18: Coleman will travel to No. 1 Hurley for Level 3 next Friday night.

Reedsville 50, Catholic Central 7: Reedsville will face Saturday’s winner of Hilbert and Black Hawk/Warren in Level 3.