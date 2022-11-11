(WFRV) – Nine teams from Northeast Wisconsin will try to punch their tickets to the WIAA state football championship games in Friday’s Level 4 battles.

In Division 1, Bay Port will meet Kimberly for the first time since Level 4 in 2019.

Division 2 features a rematch between West De Pere and Kaukauna, a game the Phantoms won 43-42 back in Week 2.

A pair of teams will try to advance in Division 4 – Freedom, facing Columbus, and Two Rivers, looking to knock off defending state champ Catholic Memorial.

Kewaunee will also try to knock off a defending champion in Division 5, squaring off against Aquinas.

St. Mary’s Springs will look to get back to state as the Ledgers face Stratford in Division 6.

Shiocton looks to continue its Cinderella run, squaring off against Cashton in Division 7.

Click the video above for pregame coverage from the Division 1 and Division 2 games, and clikc the video below for coverage of Two Rivers and Kewaunee.

All games are Friday at 7 p.m.