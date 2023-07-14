Little Chute, WI (WFRV) – Summer football might not count in the record books, but it’s much-needed preparation, especially for the Little Chute Mustangs. After an 11-1 season a year ago, it’s all about getting back on the field and best preparing for the fall.

“As coaches, we dream stuff up in the offseason, and [summer practices] are kind of like our labs to see if this is going to work or not,” said Little Chute head coach Ted Evers. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Evers is in the midst of a high school rebuild. After graduating 14 seniors from last year’s team, the Mustangs have just two returning starters. Although challenging times aren’t unusual for Evers, who led his team to a combined 16-13 record over his first three years, this upcoming season is different because of how well Little Chute played a season ago.

“A big part of the success last year was the seniors, they were winners,” said Coach Evers.

Without a large contingent of starters from last year, the Mustangs find themselves in a competition for several open spots. But what doesn’t change is how much each member of the team works.

“Everything here is about competition, and we’re going to see who is going to step out,” said Coach Evers. “Because we have a lot of people who want spots, but ultimately who is going to give the best effort and who is going to perform.”

So that’s the challenge of this upcoming season. What stays consistent are the two returning starters in left tackle Owen Butkovich and quarterback Charlie Vanden Burgt. The latter was dominant last season. The now-senior threw for over 1,600 yards and found the endzone 15 times through the air. He’s choosing to keep his mindset in the present rather than worrying about the future.

“It’s special, we have weightlifting four days a week, from 6:30 to 8:30,” said Vanden Burgt. “We’re just building camaraderie every day, it’s really exciting.”

With the first Friday of the year on the horizon, both Evers and Vanden Burgt understand that hurdles are placed in their way, but both realize how much contact days have shown the true potential of Little Chute football.

“I think there’s going to be a learning curve, but we’ll get it figured out before the season starts,” says Vanden Burgt.

“There’s a lot to figure out this year because we don’t have a lot of varsity experience,” says Coach Evers. “But I feel like we do have some kids that want to play, and we do have some talent.”

The Mustangs kick off their season against Shawano at home on August 18.