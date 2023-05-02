GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Preble softball team may look new, but they are up to their old, winning ways.

After graduating 10 players last season, the Hornets returned just three starters from varsity this season. Even with the young talent, the two-time reigning FRCC champs are dominating. Preble is on a 17-game winning streak and 18-1 on the season.

The sole loss came in the second game of the season, a non-conference matchup played in Florida, in which the Hornets lost 1-0.

“We are really still shuffling this team. We have a lot of new talent,” said Ron Metzler, the Preble softball head coach. During the win streak, his squad has outscored opponents 178-17.

This domination can be partially attributed to shortstop Ashley Wolfe, the sole senior on the team. Wolfe is a nationally ranked player and is committed to playing Division I softball for Oregon State in the fall.

Rather than “phoning it in” for her final high school season, Wolfe is even more committed to working toward a goal the Hornets have yet to accomplish, winning a state title.

“Those competitors, they just want to play. They don’t care if you’re playing the bottom team in the conference or the top team, they didn’t get to where they are at without just being fierce competitors. They don’t care, they want to play,” said Metzler when asked about Wolfe’s continued drive.

The senior echoed her coach and said, “I live by, live every day like a three-two count. Just appreciating that this is my last and just fighting for that dream of making it to state that’s the only thing that’s pushing me forward right now. Everything else can wait until after we win state.”

The WIAA Softball State tournament begins on June 8.