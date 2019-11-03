Local champions crowned at state cross country

Local champions were crowned state cross country in Wisconsin Rapids.

In Division 1, Jake Krause becomes Hortonville’s first boys state cross country champion, finishing in a time of 15:34.

In Divison 2, Valders won the team state champion for the third year in a row. Shane Griepentrog pacing the Vikings in 8th, Freedom’s Jack Reiter right behind him for the third place Irish, while Notre Dame placed second as a team in D2.

In Division 3, Brillion’s Hunter Krepline finished third, while the Lions as a team finished second.

On the girls side in Division 3, Weyauwega-Fremont’s Abby Bartel won in a time of 18:52. Lourdes Academy won the Division 3 team title, while Gillet finished second.

