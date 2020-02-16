Local grapplers advance to sectionals, Bay Port claims team regional title

The Bay Port Pirates punched their ticket to the sectional finals after claiming a regional title on Saturday afternoon. Plus, local grapplers are a step closer to state after advancing from regionals at Green Bay Preble High School.
