KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The 53rd annual Holy Cross Men’s Open basketball tournament kicked off on Friday night with a team of local high school standouts competing.

‘The Unintentional’, compiled of some of the area’s best talent, faced off against the Kenosha Ballers. Tyler Borowski (Appleton East), Owen Pawlikowski (Kimberly), Eli Schmidt (Neenah), Brock Donaldson (Appleton North), Jamison Grall (Kimberly), Max Nelson (Appleton North), JJ Paider (Neenah), Ryan Sweeny (Green Bay East), and Jack Campion (Milton) all were participants on ‘The Unintentional’.

Unfortunately they were overmatched by the Kenosha Ballers falling 76-59. Eli Schmidt and Max Nelson talked about how unique the opportunity was to play with other local guys one last time before going off to college.