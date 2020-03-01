Local wrestlers bring home gold from individual State Tournament

A total of 12 grapplers from Northeast Wisconsin brought home gold, with six more taking silver, from the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament in Madison.

Missouri commit Keegan O’Toole from Arrowhead became just the 18th wrestler in state history to win four state championships. Two Rivers’ Matty Bianchi will have a chance at joining that elite group next year. The junior won his third state individual title in the 138 pound weight class on Saturday with a 3-1 decision over Charlie Stuhl from Ellsworth.

Bay Port’s Max Meeuwsen doubled his medal count on Saturday. Avenging his sectional finals loss to Cullen Quick of Menasha, Meeuwsen won by a 5-2 decision to claim his second straight state championship in the 285 pound weight class in division one.

Check out the results from Saturday’s championship matches featuring local wrestlers below:

Division 1

106 – Grayson Clark (Kaukauna) def. Shane Corrigan (DePere) – Fall 1:06

113 – Justin Groshek (Stevens Point) def. Alec Hunter (Oshkosh West) – Major Decision 10-2

120 – Nicolar Rivera (Stoughton) def. Mason Campshure (Kaukauna) – Fall 2:27

126 – Jager Eisch (Kaukauna) def. Michael Parker (Slinger) – Major Decision 8-0

132 – Cayden Henschel (West Bend West) def. Cody Minor (Ashwaubenon) – Dec 4-2

195 – Marshall Kools (Neenah) def. Zach Wallac (Burlington) – Fall 3:05

285 – Max Meeuwsen (Bay Port) def. Cullen Quick (Menasha) – Dec 5-2

Division 2

113 – Caleb Meunier (Winneconne) def. Josh Frye (Viroqua) – Fall 3:29

126 – Jack Severin (Kewaunee) def. Kaiden Koltz (Wrightstown) – Dec. 6-3

132 – ucas Joniaux (Luxemburg-Casco) def. Bailey Thelen (Two Rivers) – Dec. 3-1

138 – Matty Bianchi (Two Rivers) def. Charlie Stuhl (Ellsworth) – Dec. 3-1

170 – Clayton Whiting (Oconto Falls) def. Hunter Anderson (GTE) – Tech Fall (17-1)

182 – Reece Worachek (Luxemburg-Casco) def. Will Schaefer (Belmont/Platteville) – Dec. 7-2

195 – Tyler Hannah (Prairie Du Chien) def. Quincy Klister (Wrightstown) – TB 4-1

285 – Gabe Wrtel (Denmark) def. Tony Matti (Tomahawk) – Dec. 11-5

Division 3

138 – Karson Casper (Coleman) def. Dylan Baird (Auburndale) – SV 4-2

145 – Kole Marko (Saint Croix Falls) def. Garnett Stebane (Brillion) – Dec. 2-0

195 – Trevor Dennee (Stratford) def. Shamus Mclain (Coleman) – Dec. 9-4