Luke of All Trades: Neenah QB Elkin heading to Iowa as long snapper

(WFRV) – You name the position, and Neenah’s Luke Elkin has probably already played it.

“Long snapper is a position I played, wide receiver, I punted a few times, safety. I think I played inside linebacker for a couple games,” said Luke Elkin.

“Of course he’s played quarterback, as well as his long snapping duties. If we wanted him, he could punt the ball, but he can’t snap the ball to himself,” said Neenah head coach Steve Jung.

The current Rockets quarterback has been a fixture with the Neenah football program for the past four years. Earning playing time on the field any way possible, and at any position.

“It kind of helped when I was younger being able to play all those positions, and be exposed to those positions. By the time you get older you learn how to play those positions,” said Elkin.

Elkin will get a chance to play one of those positions in college after committing to the Iowa Hawkeyes as a long snapper.

“Everybody has that dream that they’re going to play at the next level. Long snapping was something that I picked up and I was like, ‘I think I can do this.’ Next thing you know in a couple months I’ll be heading down there, and I’ll be a college student fighting fora position that would be awesome to play on Saturdays,” said Elkin.

Going from a high school quarterback to a full time college long snapper may seem like a big jump. There are some similarities though, at least in the main goal of the position.

“You’re throwing a football in both of them, that’s pretty much one thing, but as a quarterback here at the high school level it’s super important. You’ve got to get balls in players hands. Also as a long snapper, you’ve got to make sure you put that ball in a certain area,” said Elkin.

Another thing that will be the same between high school and college for Elkin is how he approaches the challenge of making the jump.

“He takes every role that he’s in very seriously and he tries to become the best that he can at each one fo them. I think that’s where he can kind of tie all this together for him,” said Jung.

“I’ve got to make sure I get after it in the weight room. Just making sure that I’m getting after it and staying with all of my core values, and making sure everything’s done. By the time June comes around I’ll make sure I’m prepared,” said Elkin.