Luxemburg-Casco captures third straight volleyball title

High School Sports

GREEN BAY (WFRV) – A half decade of dominance reached a new apex Saturday for the Luxemburg-Casco Spartans, facing perhaps their toughest challenge yet in completing the rare three-peat.

Lux-Casco beat out McFarland by a tiebreaker for the top seed in the state tournament, and the title match lived up to the billing.

After L-C cruised to a 25-17 win in the first set, McFarland brought its A game in the second. The 2-seed Spartans built leads of 11-8, 12-10 and 15-12 in the second before Luxemburg-Casco turned on the jets, scoring 13 straight points and using a 12-0 serving run by Peyton Kaminski to win it 25-15.

The top seed nearly fought back after being down big in the third as well. McFarland led 23-17, but McKenna Day’s ace off the tape on set point tied things at 24. However, McFarland responded and gutted out a 29-27 win.

Lux-Casco wasn’t fazed. The top-seeded Spartans pulled ahead with an 8-5 lead in the fourth and quickly ballooned that to 16-7.

Leading 24-15 on a scrappy match point, Emma Johnson placed a perfect wide set to Kylie Hanson on the left side, who painted the back line to secure the Spartans’ third straight championship.

Luxemburg-Casco capitalized on its fourth trip to state in five seasons, nearly ending the season with a clean sweep in the months of October and November. McFarland took the first set off the Spartans since September 18.

Luxemburg-Casco ends the season at 42-5, graduating six seniors.

