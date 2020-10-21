Luxemburg-Casco claims NEC girls volleyball title, Seymour cruises into next round of boys soccer playoffs

(WFRV) – The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans capped off an undefeated season with a sweep of Fox Valley Lutheran to win the North Eastern Conference volleyball title. Meanwhile on the pitch, Seymour cruised into the next round of the boys soccer playoffs with a 10-1 win over New London.

