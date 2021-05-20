Luxemburg-Casco earns big North Eastern win over Freedom

(WFRV) – The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans snapped Freedom’s eight game winning streak on Wednesday afternoon, and pulled into a tie for second in the conference.

Freedom got on the board first with a sacrifice fly by Jaydin Fuecht to drive in Jordyn VanRossum early in the contest.

A big three run inning proved to be the difference, though. An RBI double into the left field corner by Payton Kaminski pulled the Spartans even at 2-2. A bit later Kaminski scored on a throwing error after a bunt by Kylie Hanson to give Luxemburg-Casco their first lead of the afternoon.

The Irish closed the gap in the sixth inning, but weren’t able to come up with a hit to drive in the tying run in the bottom of the seventh.

