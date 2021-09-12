Luxemburg-Casco football coach Neil Seering joins Sports Xtra

(WFRV) – As Luxemburg-Casco continues to rise in the rankings, the Spartans have their eyes set on a North Eastern Conference title as league play heats up.

Sunday night on Sports Xtra, L-C head coach Neil Seering joined the show to talk about his team’s progress this season.

The Spartans are 4-0 and host Little Chute Friday in their second home game of the season.

Coach Seering discusses the team’s strong start to the season, the luxury of having an almost-normal offseason, and how a season-ending win over West De Pere last fall propelled the Spartans to a strong start.

Click the video for more.

