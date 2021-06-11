Luxemburg-Casco opens baseball playoffs with shutout victory

(WFRV) – The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans advanced to take on top ranked Denmark after a 9-0 victory over Sturgeon Bay.

It was a pitchers duel early on with Jace Johnson and Owen Deprez cruising through the first five innings. Deprez even had 13 strikeouts through the first five frames as the two pitchers posted zeroes on the scoreboard.

Luxemburg-Casco broke through offensively in the bottom of the fifth. An RBI base hit by Tanner Alstean got the Spartans on the board, and Jack Kinnard followed suit by dropping a hit into right field to bring home Alstean.

The Spartans went on to win 9-0, and will now meet Denmark in the regional semifinals next week. The two teams met at the end of the regular season with the Vikings taking the last two games.