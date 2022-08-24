(WFRV) – The Manitowoc Lincoln high school football team boarded the SS Badger Car Ferry on Wednesday afternoon to travel to Michigan to face off against cross-shore rival Mona Shores in the first ever ‘Battle of the Badger’ game.

“I think it was about two summers ago, I’m looking out on the lake and I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be interesting to have the opportunity to connect with a school,” said Ships Head Coach Greg Enz. “I think our idea was if we’re going to do this – we want this to really have a feel that makes the kids experience something more than just the game. You’re on a boat ride for five hours for goodness sake – you’re going to have a lot of bonding time.”

Not only was this a chance for the players to play in such a unique game atmosphere, it was a chance for all of them to experience something different – something that they’ll remember for a life time.

“This is going to be pretty cool to watch and see how we come together as a team and play football,” said senior guard Talon Bubolz.

“I haven’t rode a ferry yet,” said senior defensive lineman Phoenix Jonas. “It’s going to be the first time and it’s going to be a great experience doing it with my friends.”

Playing in such a unique game – the community has supported it fully by helping out with funds immensely for the trip to happen. The school and whole city told Local 5 they want to continue the ‘Battle of the Badger’ game for many years to come.

“If we’re able to represent ourselves and show the best face of who we are as a community and as a school – that’s what we want to do. We want them to gain from this experience so when they get older, they know how to act, they know how to treat others, and they know how to use the sport for the better of them as people,” expressed Enz.

There will be a traveling trophy for the winner of the ‘Battle of the Badger’ each year.

Manitowoc Lincoln and Mona Shores are set to face off on Friday, August 26 at Sailor Stadium at 7:00 p.m.