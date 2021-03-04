Manitowoc Lincoln, De Pere opens spring volleyball season with road wins

(WFRV) – The spring volleyball season got underway this week with Manitowoc Lincoln and De Pere picking up conference wins.

Keegan McGlachlin got things going for the defending conference champs from Bay Port with a kill to put the Pirates in front by three. It was short lived though, Lauren Delmore set up Mary Satori for the spike to give Manitowoc Lincoln the win in the first set 25-17.

It was all Ships from there too. Claire Swoboda helped Manitowoc Lincoln earn the sweep with a floater of the Pirates front line. The Ships secured a sweep in the first match of the season.

Meanwhile in Green Bay, Preble took the first set against De Pere on Thursday night thanks in part to a kill by Grace Peret.

The Redbirds jumped out to an early lead in the second set with a kill by sophomore Kennedy Martin. Then a block by Brianna Geurts helped De Pere build a seven point lead.

Preble was able to rally and take the second set, but De Pere mounted a comeback to force a fifth and final set. Then the Redbirds finished off the victory with a 15-13 win in the fifth.