Marinette modified football realignment proposal moves forward, Oshkosh North and West appeal denied

(WFRV) – A modified football realignment plan by Marinette was advanced to the WIAA Realignment Task Force meeting on February 11th. Meanwhile, Oshkosh North and Oshkosh West’s appeal for their realignment plan was denied.

Marinette’s original realignment plan was denied by the Realignment Task Force.

Under the modified plan three schools, Fox Valley Lutheran, Clintonville, and Marinette, would change conferences in 2022.

Fox Valley Lutheran from the Bay Conference to the North Eastern Conference

Clintonville from the Packerland Conference to the Northwoods Conference

Marinette from the North Eastern Conference to the Packerland Conference

Fox Valley Lutheran was originally supposed to move from the North Eastern to the Bay under the first realignment set to begin this year. They instead played a North Eastern schedule due to the pandemic.

The WIAA approved realignment plans that would affect 20 schools, mostly in the Madison area, for realignment on Thursday. Marinette’s plan though would have to wait until the February 11th meeting to have a chance at becoming a reality.

Oshkosh North and Oshkosh West filed a realignment plan last fall that would have realigned the FVA and FRCC to create city leagues. Thus, allowing both Oshkosh public high schools to be in conferences with other schools that are similar to them in size and demographics.

That plan and subsequent appeal were denied by the WIAA Task Force. They can still appeal directly to the WIAA Board of Control at their meeting on January 27th.