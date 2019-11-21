Menasha has “hit its stride” heading into Division 3 State Championship game

The Menasha high school football team will be playing for its second state championship in six years Friday when they face off with DeForest.

The Bluejays are coming off a pair of emotional victories. In round three Menasha avenged its lone loss of the year to Bay Conference rivals West De Pere.

Then in the semifinal round, the Bluejays scored a two-point conversion in the final minute of the game to edge Menomonie 36-35.

“Pretty crazy going from that trying to refocus on the next game,” said senior OL/DL Cullen Quick. “It’s a little difficult right away, but once you get into the flow of practice during the week it gets pretty special and you get to really understand where you’re at right now.”

Quick was in the stands as a 7th grader rooting on the 2014 team when former Jays QB and now Badgers OLB Tyler Johnson led Menasha to a 35-17 win over Waukesha West.

That trip to state also followed a gutsy two-point conversion call with less than a minute left in an 8-7 victory over Homstead.

Head Coach Jeramie Korth knows those moments are crucial to get an opportunity to play at Camp Randall Stadium.

“You feel fortunate,” Korth said. “You know a lot of good things have to happen as well along the way. I just feel like our team has hit its stride, and become the best possible team that they could this year. We still got one more game to prove.”