Menasha misses return trip to state in gritty loss to Rice Lake

RHINELANDER (WFRV) – After a gutsy win over undefeated Luxemburg-Casco in Level 3, Menasha went into the state semifinals with an air of unfinished business from its 2019 championship loss.

This year, however, the Bluejays won’t get that chance.

Menasha battled through the elements and a mound of adversity, but ultimately fell to a battle-tested Rice Lake squad in the midst of a snowstorm in Rhinelander.

Dual threat quarterback A.J. Korth had two touchdowns and a two-point conversion to keep the Bluejays in striking distance, but they never got within seven points in the second half.

Rice Lake’s ground game, battle tested by a loaded schedule in the Big Rivers conference, found its stride in the elements, taking a 22-7 lead into halftime and eventually pulling away for a 36-21 win.

Menasha ends the season at 10-3 as FRCC-South champion.