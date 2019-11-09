Menasha upsets West De Pere, Kimberly and Bay Port advance to sectional finals

Menasha avenged their regular season Bay Conference loss by bouncing West De Pere from the postseason. Meanwhile in division one, Kimberly and Bay Port are set to meet in the sectional finals after dominating victories on Friday night.

Here’s the scores from level three:

Appleton North 6 Kimberly 35

Marquette University 28 Bay Port 56

Menasha 24 West De Pere 14

Plymouth 12 New Berlin Eisenhower 13

Berlin 14 Kiel 21

Chilton 19 Amherst 24

Coleman 24 Abbotsford 44

Saint Mary’s Springs 20 Racine Lutheran 0

Lourdes Academy 14 Hilbert 7

Wrightstown 20 Freedom 19