Menasha, West De Pere to play football in the Bay Conference

(WFRV) – Bay Conference members have voted to include both Menasha and West De Pere into the conference for the 2020 football season after the FRCC conference season was postponed.

Conference commissioner Mark Zahn made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Both schools are members of the Bay for all other sports, like girls volleyball and boys soccer, but were moved to the FRCC for football after realignment.

This year the Bay will include Fox Valley Lutheran, New London, Seymour, Shawano, Waupaca, Winneconne, and Xavier.

The conference membership is working on a football schedule that will be released before the start of the fall season.

The Bay Conference, along with the North Eastern Conference, confirmed to WFRV Local 5 earlier this week that they would press on with fall sports, despite many other conferences and schools choosing not to. The Packerland Conference has also recommended to its member schools to uphold all fall sports schedules.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association already decided it is moving forward with a definitive plan for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year.

Some of Northeast Wisconsin’s major school districts – Green Bay, Appleton, and Oshkosh – have elected to move fall sports to the spring.

The Kimberly School Board voted to move all fall sports that are deemed high-risk to the spring of 2021. Those include football, girls and boys volleyball, boys soccer, and girls swimming. Girls golf, girls tennis, girls and boys cross country are considered low risk and expected to take place as scheduled.

The Fox River Classic Conference is moving all fall sports in 2020 to the spring season in 2021.

Latest Stories