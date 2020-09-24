Menasha withdraws from season opener, West De Pere to host Hortonville

(WFRV) – Bay Conference rivals West De Pere and Menasha were set to open the season on Friday night. Instead the Phantoms will kick off an unprecedented season against Hortonville.

The announcement came on Thursday afternoon with Menasha withdrawing from the game after temporarily pausing football activities due to health concerns.

The plan is for Menasha to resume practice on October 3rd, and start playing games in week three of the season.

Only the Menasha football program is impacted at this time.