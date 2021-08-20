Menasha ready for new season with same high expectations

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Blue Jays are ready to hit the field once again. There will be plenty of changes this year as football gets back to normal in the fall, but the expectations and goals remain the same.

One of the biggest changes this year for Menasha is a new conference. Making the jump from the Bay to the FRCC South due to conference realignment this year.

“A very exciting feeling. Just to get back on the field and compete with my brothers. No better feeling than going out on a Friday night and coming out with a W,” says senior running back Davontre Smith. “I think our goal as a whole is to make it to Camp Randall in November, and just go out and give every game we got, give it all we got on the field, and don’t leave nothing behind.”

Still winning a conference title is among the goals for this year’s squad. Along with making a run at another trip to Camp Randall in November.

“We just got to stick together, and not get down on each other. When we’re together we can compete as well as anybody else,” says quarterback AJ Korth.

Something that won’t change is their two biggest playmakers. The Blue Jays return both quarterback AJ Korth and running back Davontre Smith are both back after productive spring seasons. Korth threw for 1,068 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first season as the starting quarterback. Smith added another 291 yards and four touchdowns in five games.

“It helped a lot. I would say it was a quick turnaround, and I got to experience a lot in the spring that I wouldn’t have got to experience without a season. It helped so we could all be on pace for this fall,” says Korth.

Menasha opens the season on Friday night with a road trip to Beaver Dam. Their home opener will be against a rival they have not played since 2013, the Neenah Rockets.