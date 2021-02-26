Mishicot girls look for first state basketball title

LA CROSSE (WFRV) – After heartbreak in the state semifinals a year ago and a tumultuous start to the season, the Mishicot girls find themselves one win away from capturing the first state title in program history.

The Indians blitzed No. 4 Fall Creek 55-30 in Friday morning’s semifinal, advancing to the 6:35 p.m. championship game in an unprecedented one-day state basketball tournament.

Their opponent, Mineral Point, set a state tournament record for three-pointers in a blowout win over Bangor in the afternoon game.

The clash of titans comes as Mishicot rides a 19-game win streak into the championship, a dramatic turnaround following a 1-2 start and significant COVID-19-related issues to begin the season.

Friday night at the La Crosse Center, all the trials and tribulations could come to a point of finality for the Indians – and if they raise the gold ball, every hurdle would have been worth clearing.

