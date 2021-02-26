Mishicot girls look for first state basketball title

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LA CROSSE (WFRV) – After heartbreak in the state semifinals a year ago and a tumultuous start to the season, the Mishicot girls find themselves one win away from capturing the first state title in program history.

The Indians blitzed No. 4 Fall Creek 55-30 in Friday morning’s semifinal, advancing to the 6:35 p.m. championship game in an unprecedented one-day state basketball tournament.

Their opponent, Mineral Point, set a state tournament record for three-pointers in a blowout win over Bangor in the afternoon game.

The clash of titans comes as Mishicot rides a 19-game win streak into the championship, a dramatic turnaround following a 1-2 start and significant COVID-19-related issues to begin the season.

Friday night at the La Crosse Center, all the trials and tribulations could come to a point of finality for the Indians – and if they raise the gold ball, every hurdle would have been worth clearing.

Tune in to Local 5 News at 10 for full highlights, reaction and analysis of the Division 4 state championship game.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Mishicot looks to capture state title in La Crosse

Howards Grove girls look to finish strong at state

Local boys basketball teams advance to sectional finals

African American Icons: Harry Boyce

Mishicot back in familiar territory despite pandemic

Notre Dame girls look to cap unprecedented season with state title