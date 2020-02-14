Mishicot hands Howards Grove its first loss, Kewaunee cruises past N.E.W. Lutheran

In a battle of Big East-North rivals ranked in the top-six in Division 4, Mishicot went on the road and handed Howards Grove its first loss 50-45.
On the boys side, Packerland-leading Kewaunee cruised past Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 81-53.
