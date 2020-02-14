Mishicot hands Howards Grove its first loss, Kewaunee cruises past N.E.W. Lutheran

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) - Wisconsin has always had its share of great wrestling programs since the first state tournament in 1940 and Wrightstown high school is back on top of the grappling heap heading into the post-season.

“We’re ready. Our kids have really worked hard. We were pretty good for a long time, we had some good years in the early 2000s, and with these kids coming through they’ve really been working hard. And to get back on the top has been our goal,” said head coach Matt Verbeten. “Last year we fell a little bit short at regionals, so we didn’t get our chance to push through that, but these kids they see the stuff on the walls here, they see the names, they see the awards, so every day that is their goals.”