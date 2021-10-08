MUST WATCH: Military homecoming before Fond du Lac High School football game

(WFRV) – Another Friday night is in the books and it was filled with loud fan sections, great bands, and a moment before Fond du Lac’s game that will have you shed a tear.

It was senior night in Fond du Lac as the Cardinals hosted Appleton North. Players and cheerleaders were recognized with their parents on the field pregame when one cheerleader had a surprise she never saw coming.

Fond du Lac’s Samantha Oliver, senior, walked onto the field with her parents when she heard over the loud speaker that her sister was here to surprise her.

Her sister, Tia Oliver, has been away from home for 7 months due to being enlisted in the US Army. Tia surprised Samantha and their parents at Fruth Field Friday night.

Bursting into tears and giving the biggest hugs ever – Samantha, Tia, mom, and dad shared a moment in front of the Fondy Faithful like no other.

What an amazing moment caught on camera. Fond du Lac is named Local 5’s Spirit Squad of the Week.

The De Pere Red Birds are named the Local 5 Team of the Week! De Pere kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to clinch a conference title for the first time since 2015.

St. Mary Catholic is named Local 5 Sports Band of the Week!