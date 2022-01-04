Neenah boys basketball stays hot and takes down Kimberly in a thriller

(WFRV) – The Neenah boys basketball team is off to a hot start to their 2021-22 season thus far.

It was a packed gym at Neenah Highschool on Tuesday as the Rockets hosted the Kimberly Papermakers. Tight battle throughout this game between these two teams. In the second half, Owen Pawlikowski had a game-tying slam dunk to knot it up at 52 with 11-minutes to play.

Right after that dunk, Neenah would get hot and go on a 10-0 run capped off by a 3-pointer from Carter Thomas. Rockets went up 62-52 with 9 minutes remaining in the game.

Kimberly marched right back into the game thanks to a game tying three pointer from Sam Gringas to even it up at 73 with just seconds to play.

Neenah had possession as the time started to wind down under a minute. Chevalier Emery Jr., who has continuously knocked down big shots for the Rockets all season long, pulled up to take the lead, but his shot rimmed out. Senior Eli Schmidt was able to get the rebound and get the go-ahead put back bucket with 6 seconds to go.

Kimberly would get one last shot, but nothing fell their way at the end. Neenah edged out the 76 to 74 win over the Papermakers and improved to 10-1 on the season.

