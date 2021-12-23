Neenah boys basketball takes down top ranked Pewaukee

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Day one of the 'Shawano Sundrop Shootout' Tournament at the Kress Events Center tipped off Tuesday night.

Appleton East squared off against Eau Clarie Memorial and edged out the 71-70 win. Eau Claire Memorial had a shot rim out at the buzzer that would've won them the game, but ultimately the Patriots continue to add onto their impressive season thus far.