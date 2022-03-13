(WFRV) – The Neenah boy’s basketball team stuck to their winning ways on Saturday and punched their ticket to the WIAA State Tournament.

The Rockets played Eau Claire Memorial in the WIAA D1 Sectional Final at D.C. Everest. Neenah was in control for most of the game and ended strongly pushing them to a 62-47 victory to advance to the State Tournament. Senior Chevalier Emery Jr. scored 19 points, sophomore Brady Corso added on with 14 points, and Carter Thomas scored 12.

Saturday’s win marked the 25 consecutive victory for Neenah this season and the Rockets set a school record for most wins in a single season with 27.

The Rockets will play in Madison for a gold ball. The WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament starts Thursday, March 17 and runs through Saturday, March 19 at the Kohl Center.