The road to the Resch Center has been laid out as the WIAA released the brackets for all five divisions ahead of the girls basketball playoffs.

Defending state champion Bay Port understandably received a one seed in their sectional with a 20-1 record heading into the seeding meetings. Opposite the Pirates as a two seed are the Kimberly Papermakers. They could meet in a sectional final at Kimberly on March 7th.