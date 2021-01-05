Neenah girls upset Kimberly, Roncalli boys hold off Valders

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Neenah girls went on the road and handed FVA leading Kimberly their first loss of the season. Plus, Roncalli held off an upset minded Valders squad on the road for a key Eastern Wisconsin Conference victory.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Neenah girls upset Kimberly, Roncalli boys hold off Valders

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with Notre Dame hockey coach Cory McCracken

High School Sports Xtra: Kimberly handles Appleton East in Game of the Week

Green Bay beats Youngstown State for first win

High School Hoops: FVA powers handle steep nonconference tests

Green Bay Nation 12/30: Goodbye, Titans