Neenah girls upset Kimberly, Roncalli boys hold off Valders

(WFRV) - Notre Dame Academy solidified its place atop the FRCC with a 4-1 win over rival Bay Port Saturday night at the Cornerstone Community Ice Center.

We sit down with NDA head coach Cory McCracken to discuss his team's quest to get back to the state tournament in Madison, recapping the Tritons' win over the Pirates and previewing this Friday's battle with defending state champion St. Mary's Springs.