MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The top seeded Neenah Rockets rode high into the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament with a 25-game win streak and their season on the line, but just like all year long the train keeps moving and the Rockets have a chance of writing their story book ending on Saturday in the D1 State Championship.

It was a fast start on Friday in the D1 State Semifinal game for Neenah. They led by as many as 16 points against Racine Case. It looked like the Rockets were in control to take a win by a landslide, but the momentum starting shifting and Racine Case cut their deficit to two points with just three minutes remaining in the game. Thanks to Chevalier Emery Jr. knocking down some late free throws for the Rockets late, it sealed the victory for Neenah.

The Rockets advanced to the D1 State Championship Game winning 60-52 over Racine Case. Neenah will play Brookfield Central on Saturday with a gold ball on the line.

Neenah senior JJ Paider led all scorers with 17 points and sophmore Brady Corso knocked down three three-point baskets to finish with 14 points on the night.