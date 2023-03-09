Junior guard Allie Ziebell lines up for a free throw attempt against Oshkosh West on January 31, 2023.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Being named Gatorade Wisconsin Girls Basketball Player of the Year is a tremendous honor, and one high school junior in the Fox Valley will go into the record books.

Neenah High School’s Allie Ziebell has been selected as the 2022-2023 Gatorade Wisconsin Girls Basketball Player of the Year, making her the first in school history.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic success but also high academic standards and exemplary character, distinguishes Ziebell as Wisconsin’s best high school girls’ basketball player.

Zielbell joins an elite alumni association of stat award-winners in 12 sports, including Candace Parker (2003-04 & 2002-03, Naperville Central High School, Illinois) and Paige Bueckers (2019-20, Hopkins High School, Minnesota).

At the time of the selection, the 6’0″ junior guard led the Rockets to a 26-1 record and a berth in the Division I Sectional Championship game. Ziebell averaged 25.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game through 27 games, including seven double-doubles and one triple-double.

A two-time Division I All-State selection, Ziebell is ranked as the nation’s #5 recruit in the Class of 2024 by ESPN.com. She entered the Sectional Final with 1,991 points in her prep basketball career.

Ziebell has volunteered locally as a youth basketball coach, helping the younger generation prepare for the next level. She’s also garnered praise from conference rivals.

“Allie has been unstoppable this season,” said Kenisha Phillips, Head Coach of Oshkosh West. “She has a complete game; she defends, rebounds, distributes, scores, and sees the floor very well. She has an amazing basketball IQ.”

Through all the training and hard work, Ziebell has maintained a 3.82 GPA in the classroom. She is verbally committed to playing basketball on scholarship at the University of Connecticut beginning in the fall of 2024.