KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – In another instant classic between two FVA rivals, Division 1 No. 1 Neenah outlasted Kimberly 83-82 in overtime to sweep the regular season series with the Papermakers.

Kimberly pushed the Rockets to the brink, but it was a huge eight points in the overtime period from Chevalier Emery Jr. (team-high 28 points), including the go-ahead layup in the final 10 seconds, that willed the state’s top team over the finish line.

The Makers got a Herculean effort from senior guard Jackson Paveletzke, whose 46 points on the night made him the top scorer in Kimberly basketball history. With seven seconds remaining and Kimberly down one, Paveletzke got loose on the press break and streaked toward a potential game-winning layup attempt. After the Rockets appeared to try and foul, Paveletzke’s finger roll layup trickled off the rim at the buzzer, preserving the victory for the road warriors.

Neenah led by as much as 17 points in the second half, but Kimberly chipped away in the final 11 minutes to eventually force overtime. The home team had a chance to win it in regulation, but Paveletzke’s inbound pass with 1.5 seconds remaining fell short of its intended target.

The Rockets got a big night and an impactful second half from center J.J. Paider, who finished the night with 22 points. Neenah improved to 20-1 on the season and now has a two-game lead on Kimberly atop the FVA standings.