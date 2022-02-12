(WFRV) – For the second consecutive year, the Neenah boys basketball team can claim the title of conference champion.

For the first time in eight years, however, the Rockets will have the tiebreaker to back that up.

No. 1 Neenah defeated Oshkosh North 65-40 Saturday night to claim at least a share of the FVA title with two games remaining, and the Rockets (15-1) own the tiebreaker over second-place Kimberly (13-3) with a regular season sweep.

Elsewhere in the conference, seventh-ranked Appleton East bolstered its postseason resume with a 76-47 victory over Hortonville, improving to 12-4 in the league.

Click the video for highlights of Saturday night’s action.