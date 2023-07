(WFRV) – Neenah senior Allie Ziebell won a gold medal on Sunday afternoon after Team USA finished off the three-peat and won the FIBA U19 World Cup.

Team USA played Spain in the finals on Sunday and won a thriller, 69-66. Ziebell played in all seven games and scored 47 points throughout the tournament.

Ziebell, class of 2024, is committed to play college basketball at UConn.