MADISON, Wis (WFRV) – The New Holstein Huskies put on a show in the Division III WIAA state softball semifinals.

In the top of the first inning, the Huskies get going off some miscommunication by the Baldwin-Woodville outfield. A pop-up by Alyssa Woefel is dropped, Jacey Sesing rounds the bases to come home and make it 1-0.

Still, in the top of the first, Alyssa Schneider gets a hit, this one is dropped as well and Woelfel comes home to score. 2-0 New Holstein.

New Holstein would score 2 more runs before Baldwin-Woodville would cut the deficit in half but in the top of the seventh, Alyssa Schneider smacks a ball into the outfield. No one can get a handle on it and so with no one on, she scores an inside the park home run.

New Holstein wins 5-2 and advances to the Division III WIAA state championship game.