NEW Lutheran’s season ends with state semifinals loss to McDonell Central

(WFRV) – The Green Bay NEW Lutheran Blazer’s postseason run came to an end on Thursday afternoon with a loss to McDonell Central Catholic in the division five semifinals.

After a back and forth start to the game, Macks built their lead to as much as ten in the first half before NEW Lutheran cut it to a one possession game with two minutes left on a Tristian Lynch layup.

A big momentum swing in favor of McDonell Central came in the closing seconds of the first half when Logan Hughes drained a three-pointer before the buzzer. That gave the Macks a 26-21 lead at the break.

McDonell Central blew the game open early in the second half on a 15-3 run in the first six minutes. From their they cruised to a 67-40 win over NEW Lutheran, and advanced to the division five state title game against Hustisford.

Marshal Bukowski led the way for the Blazers with 16 points and seven rebounds in the semifinals. Elijah Lange and Lynch each chipped in ten points as well.

