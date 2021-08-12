New Neenah squad ready for return fall

Neenah, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Rockets are ready for another run in the FVA just three months after the spring season wrapped up. There will be some new faces in some key positions as a new group prepares to take the field in next week’s opener.

“We all got to be dogs. We’ve all got to want it. I think the biggest thing is the want to win. Like we’ve all got new offensive plays we’re learning right now, but we’re just getting going. We’ve got to put our foot on the gas. We’ve got to go ,’ said senior Kaleb Weyenberg.

The Rockets lost a big group of seniors, especially on the offensive side of the ball, from last year’s spring squad. That includes quarterback Luke Elkin.

Now a new group of seniors are ready to step in and lead the Rockets heading into the next season. Even if it’s just three months since the last one.

“I think our seniors are really doing a good job of leading our team, and our season this year is just an extension of waht we finished in May,” said head coach Steve Jung.

One of those seniors that will step into a big role is quarterback Matt Jung. The Mankato State commit saw action in two games last spring and finished with 145 yards while completing 45 percent of his passes.